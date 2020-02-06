Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku VIDEO

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the margins of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku.

The FMs hailed the development of fraternal ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Talking about the important projects being implemented with the participation of the two countries, the parties stressed that the regional projects being carried out upon the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

They also exchanged views on the Turkic Council cooperation agenda, and highlighted the increasing influence of Turkic Council on international level and cooperation with international organizations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his colleague about the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and on the recent Geneva meeting.

The parties also exchanged their views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.