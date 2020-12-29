Baku, December 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The FMs discussed the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November, as well as the current situation in the region. The sides also exchanged their views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs talk on phone

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter