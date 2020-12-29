Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs talk on phone
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2020 [13:19]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The FMs discussed the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November, as well as the current situation in the region.
The sides also exchanged their views on other regional issues of mutual interest.
