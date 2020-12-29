  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs talk on phone

    29.12.2020 [13:19]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    The FMs discussed the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November, as well as the current situation in the region.

    The sides also exchanged their views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

