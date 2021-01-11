Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani FMs to hold trilateral meeting

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on January 13-14.

As part of the visit, the second trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will take place on January 13.

On January 14, FM Bayramov will hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials.