Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold joint press conference

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze have held a joint press conference in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov emphasized the importance of good neighborly and close friendly relations among the three countries and their peoples.

Minister Hasanov noted that the trilateral meeting in Georgia is a prime example of a strategic dialogue among the three countries and that conducting the joint exercises will pave the way for a new stage within the framework of trilateral activities and, as a result of all this, will contribute to regional security.

Defense Minister of Georgia Burchuladze stressed the importance of the meeting and noted that the country pays special attention to the development of trilateral relations.

Minister Hulusi Akar expressed confidence in the impact of the existing friendly relations between the countries for further development.

During the conference, the sides noted that sincere relations between the three countries and trilateral cooperation in the field of defense were a guarantor of peace and stability in the region and an exemplary partnership.

Following the conference, the ministers answered questions of media representatives.