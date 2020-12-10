  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents held one-on-one meeting

    10.12.2020 [15:50]

    Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

    Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a one-on-one meeting.

