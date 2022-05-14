Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents met in Rize

Rize, May 14, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have met in the city of Rize, Turkiye.

