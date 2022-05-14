  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents met in Rize

    14.05.2022 [16:35]

    Rize, May 14, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have met in the city of Rize, Turkiye.

