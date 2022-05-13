‘Azerbaijani, Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation’

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation,” Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev has told journalists.

“The conference entitled "Shusha Declaration and 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Turkiye diplomatic relations" is our second event with the Center for Strategic Research of Turkiye. The first one was previously held in the capital of brotherly Turkiye,” he said.

Farid Shafiyev also touched upon the Azerbaijani and Armenian relations. “Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers have met in Dushanbe and the main topic of the discussions was the delimitation process of the state border,” the chairman noted.