  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    ‘Azerbaijani, Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation’

    13.05.2022 [19:22]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani and Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation,” Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev has told journalists.

    “The conference entitled "Shusha Declaration and 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Turkiye diplomatic relations" is our second event with the Center for Strategic Research of Turkiye. The first one was previously held in the capital of brotherly Turkiye,” he said.

    Farid Shafiyev also touched upon the Azerbaijani and Armenian relations. “Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers have met in Dushanbe and the main topic of the discussions was the delimitation process of the state border,” the chairman noted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Azerbaijani, Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [18:39]
    Southern ground hornbill - Africa's unusual, vulnerable bird species
    13.05.2022 [18:28]
    Oriental Fire-Bellied Toad - a tiny but threatening amphibian
    13.05.2022 [18:04]
    Tree-planting ceremony to mark 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-South Korea diplomatic relations held in Seoul VIDEO
    13.05.2022 [14:24]
    Astonished fishers reel in gigantic 400-pound stingray in Cambodian river
    ‘Azerbaijani, Turkish think tanks maintain close cooperation’