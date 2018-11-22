    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting

    22.11.2018 [11:10]

    Ashgabat, November 22, AZERTAC

    Following the one-on-one meeting, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have been joined by their delegations for a meeting in an expanded format.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    22.11.2018 [12:18]
    Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents made press statements
    22.11.2018 [12:16]
    Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan signed bilateral documents
    22.11.2018 [10:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held one-on-one meeting
    22.11.2018 [10:14]
    Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Ashgabat
    Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents held expanded meeting