    Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat UAE 2-0 in friendly

    22.12.2017 [17:40]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan women`s national under-17 football team have defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in a friendly.

    Azerbaijan`s goals came from Anna Abulashvili and Minara Gozalova.

    The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani team`s training camp in Dubai.

