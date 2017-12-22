Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat UAE 2-0 in friendly

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan women`s national under-17 football team have defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in a friendly. Azerbaijan`s goals came from Anna Abulashvili and Minara Gozalova. The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani team`s training camp in Dubai.

