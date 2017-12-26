Azerbaijani U17 female footballers thrash UAE 4-0 in friendly

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan women`s national under-17 football team have destroyed the United Arab Emirates 4-0 in a friendly. Azerbaijan`s goals came from Nigar Mirzaliyeva, Melis Ersoy, Alina Nahmadova and Aslan Beyzanur. The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani team`s training camp in Dubai.

