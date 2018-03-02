Azerbaijani U17 female footballers to face Ukraine in friendlies

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan women`s national under-17 football team will clash with Ukraine in friendlies. The games will be held in Baku on March 6 and 8.

