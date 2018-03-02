    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani U17 female footballers to face Ukraine in friendlies

    02.03.2018 [17:11]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan women`s national under-17 football team will clash with Ukraine in friendlies.

    The games will be held in Baku on March 6 and 8.

