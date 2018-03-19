    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani U19 female footballers draw 1-1 with Ukraine in friendly

    19.03.2018 [17:32]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan women’s national under-19 football team have been held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in a friendly.

    Azerbaijan`s goal came from Nino Gurgenidze.

    The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani footballers` training camp in Kiev.

