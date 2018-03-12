    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani U19 female footballers to face Ukraine in friendlies

    12.03.2018 [19:35]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan women’s national under-19 football team will take on Ukraine in two friendly matches.

    The games will be held in Kiev on March 14 and 17.

