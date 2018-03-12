Azerbaijani U19 female footballers to face Ukraine in friendlies
12.03.2018
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan women’s national under-19 football team will take on Ukraine in two friendly matches.
The games will be held in Kiev on March 14 and 17.
