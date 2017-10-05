    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani U19 footballers play out goalless draw with Ireland

    05.10.2017 [15:02]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan were held to a goalless draw by Republic of Ireland in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round.

    Azerbaijan will next face Serbia on Saturday.

