Azerbaijani U19 footballers play out goalless draw with Ireland
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2017 [15:02]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan were held to a goalless draw by Republic of Ireland in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round.
Azerbaijan will next face Serbia on Saturday.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.10.2017 [12:47]
04.10.2017 [19:25]
04.10.2017 [11:35]
04.10.2017 [10:57]
MULTIMEDIA
05.10.2017 [17:09]
04.10.2017 [22:58]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
04.10.2017 [18:50]
05.10.2017 [17:02]
05.10.2017 [14:48]
05.10.2017 [14:23]
05.10.2017 [15:52]
05.10.2017 [13:01]
05.10.2017 [11:16]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note