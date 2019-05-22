    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani U21 footballers draw 1-1 with Croatian Slaven Belupo in friendly

    22.05.2019 [17:32]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team have been held to a 1-1 draw by Croatian Slaven Belupo-2 in a friendly.

    Azerbaijan’s goal came from Ismayil Ibrahimli.

    The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani footballers` training camp in Slovenia.

