Baku, May 22, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team have been held to a 1-1 draw by Croatian Slaven Belupo-2 in a friendly. Azerbaijan’s goal came from Ismayil Ibrahimli. The match was held as part of the Azerbaijani footballers` training camp in Slovenia.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani U21 footballers draw 1-1 with Croatian Slaven Belupo in friendly

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter