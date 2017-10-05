Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU
05.10.2017
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Analytical Expertise Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and State Expertise Centre of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. The document aims to expand relations between pharmacists of the two countries.
The Azerbaijani centre signed similar documents with Belarussian and Kazakh counterparts to develop relations in the pharmaceutical industry.
