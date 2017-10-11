Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU
11.10.2017 [00:16]
Baku, October 11, AZERTAC
Analytical Expertise Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and State Expertise Center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. The document will contribute to the development of relations between pharmacists of the two countries.
The Azerbaijani center has already signed similar documents with Belarus and Kazakh counterparts.
