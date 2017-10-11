    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU

    11.10.2017 [00:16]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Analytical Expertise Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and State Expertise Center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation. The document will contribute to the development of relations between pharmacists of the two countries.

    The Azerbaijani center has already signed similar documents with Belarus and Kazakh counterparts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2017 [16:50]
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU
    29.09.2017 [21:47]
    Several agreements signed on first day of BIHE 2017 exhibition
    27.09.2017 [17:41]
    Belarus health minister pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    22.09.2017 [18:31]
    Clients of AtaBank OJSC get free eye check-up
    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian pharmacists sign MoU