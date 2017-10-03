    • / SOCIETY

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek ministries of emergency situations sign Action Plan on cooperation

    03.10.2017 [19:31]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s and Uzbekistan`s ministries of emergency situations have today signed an Action Plan on cooperation for 2018-2019.

    The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and his Uzbek counterpart Rustam Juraev.

    Prior to the signing ceremony, the ministers had a meeting.

    Kamaladdin Heydarov expressed his confidence that Rustam Juraev`s first visit to Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations in tackling emergency situations. Speaking about the work done to prevent emergencies and eliminate their consequences in Azerbaijan, Heydarov emphasized that the joint and mutual cooperation between the two countries` ministries will play an important role in the fight against emergency situations.

    Rustam Juraev stressed the importance of deepening cooperation between the appropriate authorities of the two countries. He also highlighted prospects for joint cooperation between the ministries of emergency situations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

