    Azerbaijani Zaretska grabs gold at Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022

    21.02.2022 [15:19]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani female fighter Iryna Zaretska has won a gold medal at the Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022 held in the United Arab Emirates.

    She secured the medal thanks to a victory over Italian Silvia Semeraro in the 68kg final bout.

    Other Azerbaijani karate fighters Tural Aghalarzade (67kg) and Turgut Hasanov (84kg) took silver and bronze medals respectively.

