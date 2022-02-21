Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani female fighter Iryna Zaretska has won a gold medal at the Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022 held in the United Arab Emirates. She secured the medal thanks to a victory over Italian Silvia Semeraro in the 68kg final bout. Other Azerbaijani karate fighters Tural Aghalarzade (67kg) and Turgut Hasanov (84kg) took silver and bronze medals respectively.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Zaretska grabs gold at Karate1 Premier League – Fujairah 2022

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter