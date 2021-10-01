Azerbaijani ambassador presents copies of credentials to Iranian FM

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Alizade has presented copies of the credentials to the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized their mutual interest in the further development of relations and discussed a number of issues related to the bilateral relations. The ambassador said he would spare no effort to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation during his tenure.

The sides also had a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.