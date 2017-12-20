Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to President of Uruguay

Baku, 20 December, AZERTAC

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Argentina and Uruguay Rashad Aslanov has presented his credentials to the President of Uruguay Tabaré Vázquez.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev to the President of Uruguay.

The President of Uruguay asked the ambassador to extend his greetings and best wishes to the Azerbaijani President.

President Tabaré Vázquez wished ambassador Aslanov success in his diplomatic activities.