Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Jordan
AzerTAg.az
15.03.2018 [10:18]
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
Newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Rasim Rzayev has presented his credentials to the King of this country Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.
According to the Embassy, Rzayev also presented a copy of his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Mr. Zeid Al-Louzi.
At the meetings, the sides discussed current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.03.2018 [12:44]
15.03.2018 [11:06]
14.03.2018 [21:25]
MULTIMEDIA
15.03.2018 [14:07]
14.03.2018 [18:41]
15.03.2018 [12:44]
15.03.2018 [11:11]
15.03.2018 [11:06]
15.03.2018 [16:42]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [12:41]
15.03.2018 [11:47]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note