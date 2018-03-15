Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Jordan

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

Newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Rasim Rzayev has presented his credentials to the King of this country Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

According to the Embassy, Rzayev also presented a copy of his credentials to the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Mr. Zeid Al-Louzi.

At the meetings, the sides discussed current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan.