Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents attended opening of Baku “ASAN xidmet” center No7 and “Bilim Baku” center VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2022 [19:30]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the inauguration of Baku “ASAN xidmet” center No7 and “Bilim Baku” center.
