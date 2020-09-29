  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani armed forces destroy two more Armenian tanks

    29.09.2020 [10:18]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed two more tanks of the Armenian troops, Azerbaijani’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    A video footage released by the ministry features the destruction of the enemy tanks.

