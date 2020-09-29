Azerbaijani armed forces destroy two more Armenian tanks

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed two more tanks of the Armenian troops, Azerbaijani’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC. A video footage released by the ministry features the destruction of the enemy tanks.

