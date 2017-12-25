Azerbaijani armed forces shoot down Armenian drone
25.12.2017 [16:09]
Baku, December 25, AZERTAC
An Armenian drone has been shot down by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the city of Aghdam on the frontline, according to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry.
The drone was brought down when it was attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the ministry said.
