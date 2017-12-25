    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani armed forces shoot down Armenian drone

    25.12.2017 [16:09]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    An Armenian drone has been shot down by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the city of Aghdam on the frontline, according to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry.

    The drone was brought down when it was attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani armed forces shoot down Armenian drone
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2017 [11:26]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 156 times
    24.12.2017 [15:11]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 139 times
    23.12.2017 [13:01]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 143 times
    21.12.2017 [17:27]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 127 times
    Azerbaijani armed forces shoot down Armenian drone