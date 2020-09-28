  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani army destroys several more enemy military vehicles VIDEO

    28.09.2020 [17:18]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    “As a result of precise strikes by Azerbaijan Army units, several more combat vehicles belonging to the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in different directions of the front,” press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    The video footage released by the ministry features the destruction moments of enemy combat vehicles.

