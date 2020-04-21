Azerbaijani army starts transferring weapons and military equipment into summer operation mode

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

“The process of transferring weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode is being held in all military units of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“The replacements of fuel and lubricants, as well as scheduled service of specialized military equipment, are carried out in the maintenance points of the military units.

The main purpose of transferring weapons and specialized military equipment into the summer operation mode is increasing the combat capability as well as maintaining the high combat readiness of military units,” the ministry added.