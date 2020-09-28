  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani army strikes Armenia’s artillery units in Aghdara direction

    28.09.2020 [16:21]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC 

    “Armenian armed forces artillery units that have been targeting our human settlements in the Aghdara direction were struck,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Enemy units, which suffered heavy losses as a result of accurate artillery fire, were forced to withdraw from their firing positions.

    It should be pointed out that adversary artillery is part of the 5th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Army,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani army strikes Armenia's artillery units in Aghdara direction
