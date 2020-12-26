Azerbaijani army units conduct combat training classes VIDEO

Baku, December 26, AZERTAC

“In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijan Army conduct combat training classes with the purpose of improving the practical skills of using armored vehicles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“During practical classes, servicemen work out the drill training, exercise on simulators, as well as develop skills in driving armored vehicles,” the ministry said.