    Azerbaijani artillerymen participating in "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest carried out adjustment fire from weapons

    06.08.2019 [11:17]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    Participants of the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest that is held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Kazakhstan, conduct training to prepare for the stages of the contest.

    Azerbaijani artillerymen conducted a technical inspection of weapons to be used in the contest and got acquainted with the safety rules, the terms of the next stage and the technical capabilities of the firing points.

    The Azerbaijani team completed the preparatory process and carried out the adjustment fire from small arms, grenade launchers, and mortars.

