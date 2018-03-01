    • / CULTURE

    Azerbaijani artist awarded at International contest

    01.03.2018 [12:48]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    An exhibition of the 4th International caricature contest opened in Macedonia.

    The exhibition features the 100 best works. 155 artists from 40 countries participated with 430 works at the contest on “Marriage: after and before”.

    Azerbaijan was represented by famous artist Soltan Soltanli. His work awarded for the "Best Work" prize.

    The laureate of a number of international contests Soltan Soltanli has recently opened an exhibition including painting works entitled “Irrealism”.

