    Azerbaijani artist receives Golden Cross of Hungarian Order of Merit

    16.12.2020 [09:04]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan has held a ceremony to present the Golden Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit to the honored artist of Azerbaijan, conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Eyyub Guliyev.

    Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi read out a congratulatory message from the country's leadership to the Azerbaijani conductor. Guliyev thanked Hungarian President Janos Ader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the ambassador for the recognition of Azerbaijani culture and the art of conducting.

    Guliyev received the award for his special contribution to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

