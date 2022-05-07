Azerbaijani athletes claim two gold medals in Georgia

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Two Azerbaijani athletes have captured two gold medals at the International Tournament "Tbilisi Grand Prix - Strongman", held in Georgia on May 5-6.

The medals came from Rovshan Khalilov (80 kg) and Aydın Humbatov (+105 kg).

The tournament brought together more than 50 athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Iran and Israel.