    Azerbaijani athletes claim two gold medals in Georgia

    07.05.2022 [14:36]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Two Azerbaijani athletes have captured two gold medals at the International Tournament "Tbilisi Grand Prix - Strongman", held in Georgia on May 5-6.

    The medals came from Rovshan Khalilov (80 kg) and Aydın Humbatov (+105 kg).

    The tournament brought together more than 50 athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Iran and Israel.

