Azerbaijani athletes to compete at Pencak Silat European Open 2019

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijani athletes will vie for medals at the Pencak Silat European Open 2019 to be held in the Hague, the Netherlands, on October 11-15. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 athletes.

