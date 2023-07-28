Azerbaijani athletes to compete in Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the Para Swimming World Championships to be held in Manchester, the United Kingdom from July 31 to August 6. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Raman Salei, Vali Israfilov and female athlete Konul Suleymanova.

