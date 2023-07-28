  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani athletes to compete in Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships

    28.07.2023 [20:21]
    Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the Para Swimming World Championships to be held in Manchester, the United Kingdom from July 31 to August 6.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Raman Salei, Vali Israfilov and female athlete Konul Suleymanova.

