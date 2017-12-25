    • / SPORTS

    ‘Azerbaijani athletes win 851 medals at international tournaments in 2017’

    25.12.2017 [21:45]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijani athletes grabbed 851 medals, including 347 golds, 236 silvers and 268 bronzes at the international tournaments in 2017,” said Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2017.

    Rahimov noted that 219 republican and 55 international tournaments were excellently organized in Azerbaijan in 2017.

