Azerbaijani badminton players to contest medals at Bahrain International Series 2019

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s badminton players Edi Reski Dvichayo and Ezmi Govimuramadhoni will compete at the Bahrain International Series 2019 to be held in Isa Town on October 9-13. The tournament will bring together 55 players.

