    Azerbaijani badminton players to contest medals at Bahrain International Series 2019

    08.10.2019 [15:21]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s badminton players Edi Reski Dvichayo and Ezmi Govimuramadhoni will compete at the Bahrain International Series 2019 to be held in Isa Town on October 9-13.

    The tournament will bring together 55 players.

