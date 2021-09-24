  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani beach wrestler crowned world champion

    24.09.2021 [14:20]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Huseyn Aliyev (70kg) has become the winner of the 2021 Cadet and Junior Beach Wrestling World Championships held in Constanta, Romania.

    Another Azerbaijani wrestler Musa Aghayev (60kg) took silver at the championships.

    Azerbaijan ranked third in the overall medal table of the tournament.

