    “Azerbaijani boulevard” marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic opened in Erzurum

    11.03.2018 [18:53]

    Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

    Series of events marking 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and Erzurum region’s liberation from Armenian occupation were held in Erzurum, Turkey.

    “Azerbaijani boulevard”, “Nuru Pasha garden” opened in center of Erzurum on this occasion.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Gars Nuru Guliyev, Members of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ibrahim Aydamir, Mustafa Ilicali, Chairman of Eurasia Economic Affairs Society Hikmat Eren, Chairman of World Azerbaijanis Congress Asif Gurban said both countries’ heroes unity and solidarity is an example to future generations.

    The event also featured a concert.

