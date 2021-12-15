Azerbaijani boxer to compete in international tournament in Serbia

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC Azerbaijani boxer Mirsharif Kazimzade will contest medals at an international tournament to be held in Loznica, Serbia. He will battle for medals in the 75kg weight class.

