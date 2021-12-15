  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani boxer to compete in international tournament in Serbia

    15.12.2021 [16:11]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani boxer Mirsharif Kazimzade will contest medals at an international tournament to be held in Loznica, Serbia.

    He will battle for medals in the 75kg weight class.

