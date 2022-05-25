Azerbaijani boxers bring home four medals from Uzbekistan

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani fighters have captured four medals, including a gold, at an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.

Mahammadali Ashuraliyev won the gold medal in the 54kg weight category.

Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) clinched silver, while Mahammadali Gasimzade (57 kg) and Ziya Hasanov (66 kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.