Azerbaijani boxers bring home four medals from Uzbekistan
AzerTAg.az
25.05.2022 [11:45]
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
Young Azerbaijani fighters have captured four medals, including a gold, at an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.
Mahammadali Ashuraliyev won the gold medal in the 54kg weight category.
Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) clinched silver, while Mahammadali Gasimzade (57 kg) and Ziya Hasanov (66 kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.05.2022 [17:31]
25.05.2022 [17:12]
25.05.2022 [17:05]
MULTIMEDIA
25.05.2022 [11:46]
25.05.2022 [17:36]
25.05.2022 [16:46]
25.05.2022 [11:27]
25.05.2022 [11:24]
25.05.2022 [10:50]
24.05.2022 [19:51]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
25.05.2022 [14:58]
25.05.2022 [14:35]
25.05.2022 [14:01]
25.05.2022 [10:42]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
24.05.2022 [19:01]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
24.05.2022 [17:01]
24.05.2022 [16:53]
23.05.2022 [19:28]
21.05.2022 [18:07]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
25.05.2022 [17:33]
25.05.2022 [14:37]
25.05.2022 [13:06]
24.05.2022 [18:39]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note