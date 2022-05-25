  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani boxers bring home four medals from Uzbekistan

    25.05.2022 [11:45]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    Young Azerbaijani fighters have captured four medals, including a gold, at an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.

    Mahammadali Ashuraliyev won the gold medal in the 54kg weight category.

    Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) clinched silver, while Mahammadali Gasimzade (57 kg) and Ziya Hasanov (66 kg) scooped bronze medals of the tournament.

     

