Azerbaijani boxers into semifinal of European Championships in Romania

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Elbrus Karimli and female fighter Ilkana Ahmadova have guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Ploiesti, Romania, after making it through to the semifinals.

In the penultimate round, Karimli will battle against Ukrainian rival in the 54kg weight division, while Ahmadova will take on Romanian Denisa Elena Manu in the +80 kg weight class.

The championships will run until July 31.