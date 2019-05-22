Baku, May 22, AZERTAC Azerbaijani boxers will contest medals at the EUBC Junior European Championships to be held in Galati, Romania from May 24 to June 2. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 boxers.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani boxers to compete at EUBC Junior European Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter