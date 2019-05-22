    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani boxers to compete at EUBC Junior European Championships

    22.05.2019 [19:00]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani boxers will contest medals at the EUBC Junior European Championships to be held in Galati, Romania from May 24 to June 2.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 boxers.

