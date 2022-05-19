Azerbaijani boxers to compete at International tournament in Uzbekistan

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at an International Boxing tournament in Fergana, city of Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 boxing fighters.

The tournament is a preparation for the upcoming EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships due to be held in the Italian city of Montesilvano from September 23 to October 2.