    Azerbaijani boxers to compete at International tournament in Uzbekistan

    19.05.2022 [10:46]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Junior Azerbaijani fighters will test their strength at an International Boxing tournament in Fergana, city of Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.

    Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 boxing fighters.

    The tournament is a preparation for the upcoming EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships due to be held in the Italian city of Montesilvano from September 23 to October 2.

