Azerbaijani capoeira fighters to compete at Joga Legal U-18 Online tournament
09.10.2020 [11:32]
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani U18 capoeira fighters will test their strength at the Joga Legal Online Solo Competition, which is due to bу held on October 15.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 fighters.
