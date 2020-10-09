Azerbaijani capoeira fighters to compete at Joga Legal U-18 Online tournament

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC Azerbaijani U18 capoeira fighters will test their strength at the Joga Legal Online Solo Competition, which is due to bу held on October 15. Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on 11 fighters.

