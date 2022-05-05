Azerbaijani chess player takes silver at World Cadets and Youth Rapid Chess Championships 2022 in Greece

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC Junior Azerbaijani chess player Mehriban Ahmadli has grabbed a silver medal at the World Cadets and Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2022 held in Rhodes, Greece. Ahmadli scored 6 points after 9 rounds.

