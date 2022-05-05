  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent

    05.05.2022 [11:47]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani chess players Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli and Shahin Valiyev have defeated their rivals and scored 1 point on Day 1 of the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", held in Uzbekistan.

    The Swiss-system tournament, which will run until May 11, features 10 rounds.

    The tournament brought together 66 chess players, including 16 grandmasters.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [14:10]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
    05.05.2022 [11:22]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters to contest medals at European Championships in Prague
    05.05.2022 [10:02]
    Real Madrid reach 2022 Champions League final after eliminating Manchester City
    04.05.2022 [17:37]
    Russia to have no clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in 2022/23 season
    Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent