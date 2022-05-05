Azerbaijani chess players make successful start to 15th International Chess tournament in Tashkent

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani chess players Misratdin Isgandarov, Vugar Asadli, Mahammad Muradli and Shahin Valiyev have defeated their rivals and scored 1 point on Day 1 of the 15th International Chess Tournament Tashkent Open, Agzamov Memorial "A", held in Uzbekistan. The Swiss-system tournament, which will run until May 11, features 10 rounds. The tournament brought together 66 chess players, including 16 grandmasters.

