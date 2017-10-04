Azerbaijani chess team Odlar Yurdu to compete in European Club Cup

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess team Odlar Yurdu will vie for medals at the European Club Cup 2017 to be held in Antalya, Turkey, on October 7-15.

The tournament will bring together 35 teams. Odlar Yurdu squad includes Arkadij Naiditsch, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Eltaj Safarli, Nijat Abasov and Azer Mirzayev.

Odlar Yurdu`s female team will compete in the European Club Cup for Women. The European Club Cup for Women will see 12 teams contest medals. Odlar Yurdu squad features Gulnar Mammadova, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Aydan Hojatova, Khanim Balajayeva and Zeynab Mammadyarova.

Both championships will be held in 7 rounds, played under the Swiss system, in accordance with the ECU Tournament Rules. The time control will be 90 minutes for 40 moves plus 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with an increment of 30 seconds per move starting from move one.

The teams shall be composed of six (6) players and two (2) reserves in Men’s competition, and four (4) players and (1) reserve in Women’s competition.