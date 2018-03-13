Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation led by Portuguese MP and Special Co-ordinator of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Nilza Sena.

Mazahir Panahov said the CEC attaches special importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with influential international organizations and their affiliates. He noted that studying international experience is of great importance in terms of improving the election practice.

Nilza Sena showed interest in Azerbaijan’s electoral system and familiarized herself with the operational principles of the election commissions and the preparations for the upcoming presidential election.

Mazahir Panahov highlighted preparatory work done towards ensuring a free, far and transparent election.