    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation

    13.03.2018 [19:41]

    Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

    Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation led by Portuguese MP and Special Co-ordinator of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Nilza Sena.

    Mazahir Panahov said the CEC attaches special importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with influential international organizations and their affiliates. He noted that studying international experience is of great importance in terms of improving the election practice.

    Nilza Sena showed interest in Azerbaijan’s electoral system and familiarized herself with the operational principles of the election commissions and the preparations for the upcoming presidential election.

    Mazahir Panahov highlighted preparatory work done towards ensuring a free, far and transparent election.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [19:40]
    ‘U.S. position with regard to Nagorno-Karabakh remains unchanged’
    13.03.2018 [18:13]
    OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group`s international conference held in Baku
    13.03.2018 [17:44]
    Ambassador Crofts: Azerbaijan is really important market for UK
    13.03.2018 [14:58]
    Fundamental scientific contribution to the study of Azerbaijani national idea
    Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation Azerbaijani chief electoral officer meets with OSCE PA delegation