Baku, March 7, AZERTAC Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.15 to stand at $66.58. On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.59 to stand at $65.20. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.53 to trade at $62.07.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani crude oil sells for more than $66.5

