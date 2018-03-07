    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijani crude oil sells for more than $66.5

    07.03.2018 [11:04]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    Price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.15 to stand at $66.58.

    On London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.59 to stand at $65.20. The price of the US Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.53 to trade at $62.07.

